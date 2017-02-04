Masonic lodge breakfast helps Elgin special need students

An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
A young woman from Windthorst, Texas is being called a miracle, twice over, after surviving not one but two devastating crashes.
