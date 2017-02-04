Masonic lodge breakfast helps Elgin special need students

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) -A plate of pancakes, eggs and bacon raised money for special education classes in Elgin Saturday morning.

The Elgin Masonic Lodge along with the Elgin Schools staff served up the hot breakfast plates for $5.00 each.

The money raised will go towards all the special education classes within Elgin Public Schools. Proceeds will also be used to purchase equipment needed such as a swinging chair for accessibility in the classrooms.

Nate Meraz, the Superintendent of Elgin Public Schools says it's obvious the children here bring so much light to the community and they love seeing others reach out to help them.

"These kids all bring a special gift to the table. They might have some special needs, but there's also a lot of gifts that come with that. It's really a joy to see them and see the light on their faces. They're happy. They understand that people are going to bat for them and that they give us their best in return."

The community came out with empty stomachs to help... the line stretched out the door and the volunteers served until the food ran out. Karl Wendel, the Master of Lodge 367 says it's overwhelming to see the entire community support the children.

"It's really awesome because today it seems like everyone's in a hurry to do things for themselves or just their family, and this is an opportunity for the community to come together and show the support that they have for everyone within the community."

If you would like to help or donate to the Elgin Public Schools special education department, just call Elgin Public Schools at 580-492-3663.

