Ice cold polar plunge at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - A Medicine park tradition going on 19 years strong now continued Saturday with a cold splash! The Medicine Park Polar Bear Plunge kicks off the town's new year. Kids and adults dressed up, a lot of them with super hero costumes to give them the strength to face the cold waters!

Some of the jumpers say this was one of the colder years in recent memory which made their decision to jump even harder. But as you can see, that didn't stop them from taking the plunge!

