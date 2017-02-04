Craft show for Valentine's Day shoppers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and some crafty shoppers got a head start on getting that perfect gift. Two small business owners got together with other small businesses in Lawton to put this craft show on for the first time.

Earlier at the Great Plains Coliseum, vendors set up shop at the Be My Valentine event, and customers got to buy from some local businesses and artists.

Mary Sellers, the co-host of the event, said she wanted to bring something unique to the shoppers of Lawton.

"We want them to know that there are people right next door that love them and would do anything to create life time pieces for them," said Sellers.

They had clothes, food, make up and home decor for Lawton shoppers.

Sellers said it took about six weeks to get this first-time event together with her co-host. It just took word of mouth to get the businesses on board. Sellers said she hopes they can have another event during the summer, and get more small businesses involved.

