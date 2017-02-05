Ross hits late FTs, scores 17 as Texas Tech beats Oklahoma

By PHIL TERRIGNO

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Aaron Ross made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 2:30 and finished with 18 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69 on Saturday night.

Keenan Evans and Justin Gray finished with 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders (16-7, 4-6 Big 12). Zach Smith added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Livingston scored 11.

Kameron McGusty led Oklahoma with 16 points. Rashard Odomes added 13 points while Jordan Woodard and Khadeem Lattin scored 11 apiece.

Two free throws by Ross capped an 8-2 run and put the Red Raiders up 70-63 with 1:49 left. Kristian Doolittle made a 3-pointer to pull Oklahoma (8-14, 2-8) to 71-67 with 38 second left but Ross, Evans and Gray each hit 2 of 2 free throws from there to seal it.

Texas Tech built a 23-14 lead after Ross and Livingston hit back-to-back 3s. During that stretch, Oklahoma was scoreless for six-plus minutes and missed 10 straight shots. The Sooners made seven of their last nine first-half shots, but trailed 36-29 at the break.

