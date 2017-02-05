Local fans cheered on their favorite team, Super Bowl 51

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Super bowl 51 ended in a victory for the Patriots. Fans in Lawton were rooting on their team at some local restaurant and bars.



Whether you were looking to watch the Super Bowl to root for the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots or just looking to see Lady Gaga grace the stage, chances are you ran into some crowds if you weren't at home.



Jim Brown was one of many fans cheering on the Falcons.

"I'm here at Buffalo Wild Wings enjoying my time here watching the football game,” said Brown. “It's Super Bowl I'm here with my friends and I'm going for the Atlanta Falcons."



However, Michael Rosa and his friends were rooting for the opposite team.



He said the only team he cheers for is the Patriots and what better way to watch the game than in front of a big screen at Red Dirt Reloaded Bar & Grill.



"Red Dirt is the best spot here in town,” said Rosa. “It's a very fun location with a lot of tables, people and everyone here is fun."



The bar manager at Red Dirt Reloaded, Kelsey Ross, said nights like Super Bowl Sunday are some of their busiest because of all they have to offer.



"We have 25 different TVs airing everywhere,” said Ross. “We've got tons of awesome specials, beer specials, pizza specials, appetizer specials, wing specials. So, it's your own Super bowl party right here at Red Dirt Reloaded."



Brown said although he's rooting for the Atlanta Falcons win or lose he's just enjoying being out.



"It's a game,” said Brown. “You win or you lose. It's all about the nature of the game. You take the sport seriously or you just have a good time. So, I'm just here having a good time."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

