Oklahoma forestry officials warn of increasing wildfire risk

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma forestry officials are warning of an increasing risk for wildfires in the state this week.

Fire Management Chief Mark Goeller said Sunday that there is the potential for "near-critical fire weather conditions" early in the week.

The National Weather Service says warm, dry weather and southwesterly winds Monday will create critical fire weather conditions in western Oklahoma with near-critical conditions in much of the remainder of the state.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says firefighters and the public should be ready for an increase in the number and severity of wildfires and residents should avoid any activity that may spark a fire.

County-wide burn bans are in place in Marshall County through Monday, Le Flore and Sequoyah counties through Tuesday, Cleveland County through Feb. 15, and Hughes County through March 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.