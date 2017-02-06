City of Lawton February PSA: T.R.A.S.H.

Chelsea Turner is cleaning up Elmer Thomas Park while paying Pokémon GO. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division wants you to T.R.A.S.H. your trash!

Tie your bags to prevent blowing litter.

Recycle paper, glass and plastic.

Alert the City about illegal dumping.

Share excess paint, fertilizer and pesticides with neighbors and friends.

Hold large items and hazardous waste like oil, batteries and appliance until annual Trash Off event.

Remember, waste on the ground is more than just a smelly problem. When it rains, the pollution clogs storm drains, increases neighborhood flooding and spreads disease-causing bacteria.

Report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 580-581-3565. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US or call 580-581-DIRT.

