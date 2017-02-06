Equipment malfunction not to blame in skydiver's death

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – The FAA has completed their investigation into a mysterious skydiving death near Cushing last summer.

Sheralynn Neff, 26, fell from her parachute and passed away on July 24, 2016. It was Neff’s sixth run of the day. Neff’s parachute and harness were found a day before her body was recovered. She was from Kansas.

The FAA concluded that both Neff's parachute and harness were in good working order. The agency could not make a conclusive determination of what went wrong, only that the equipment did not malfunction.

