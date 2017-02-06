Man shot, killed at Tulsa Super Bowl party

TULSA, OK (KSWO) — A Tulsa Super Bowl party left one man dead.

Charles Ward, 48, was shot once in his upper torso around 6:00 p.m. near 44th Place and Delaware Avenue.

Fredrich Green, 41, was taken into custody as a suspect. According to police, the altercation may have been domestic in nature.

