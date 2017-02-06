Oklahoma House Business and Tourism Committee has new chair

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has appointed a new chair of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee following a sexual harassment investigation into the committee's former chair.

McCall on Monday announced that Republican Rep. Elise Hall of Oklahoma City will chair the committee. Hall is already a member of the committee.

She replaces Rep. Dan Kirby as committee chair.

McCall suspended Kirby as committee chair in January while a special committee investigated sexual harassment allegations against him.

The special committee later recommended Kirby be expelled from office and Kirby, who denied the allegations, has announced plans to resign from the House.

Hall is currently an assistant majority whip, vice chair of the Republican caucus and vice chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Select Agencies.

