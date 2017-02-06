Tulsa launches new community policing initiative

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The Tulsa Police Department has launched a new community policing initiative, naming Officer Amley Floyd is the first ever Community Resource Officer.

"I am a community resource officer so I will be out in the community every day helping to improve the quality of life for the residents that live in that area," Officer Amley Floyd said. "My goal my entire life has been to make a difference," Floyd said.

Floyd, a Tulsa native, is best known for his viral post following the officer involved shooting that killed Terence Crutcher in which he assured Tulsa that he was going to protect them and encouraged anyone who wanted to see change, apply for the force.

"This is our goal to reach out to the community that we are working in each day and not only just take people to jail but also to help them, so we can avoid the legal process and we don't have to arrest them we can help them get jobs and help them stop this cycle," Floyd said.

Previously, Floyd started Bike for a Smile in 2016 in which he gave away more than 300 bikes to kids that had good grades, good behavior or just needed something to smile about.

