Death of Oklahoma County inmate under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma County inmate died while in police custody over the weekend.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Ricky Windle was found unconscious in his cell on Saturday. Authorities say detention center employees tried to revive Windle, but he died Sunday at a hospital.

Windle had been jailed for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Windle was being housed in a cell by himself. The state medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.