Former Edmond band director sentenced to probation for relationship with student

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- A former Edmond Memorial High School band director has been sentenced to 10 years of probation.  Cameron Kyle Kedy, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape for his inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student between August 2014 and May 2015.

Kedy will also have to register as a sex offender for life and complete 20 hours of community service.

