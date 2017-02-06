Former Edmond band director sentenced to probation for relationship with student

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- A former Edmond Memorial High School band director has been sentenced to 10 years of probation. Cameron Kyle Kedy, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape for his inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student between August 2014 and May 2015.

Kedy will also have to register as a sex offender for life and complete 20 hours of community service.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.