Former OSU football player arrested for disorderly conduct

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – A former Oklahoma State tight end was arrested in Bricktown on February 5th.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to an Oklahoma City nightclub, after several people in the club refused to leave. Brandon Pettigrew, 31, was seen by police in a nearby parking lot pushing several of his friends who were trying to get him to leave.

Pettigrew was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he became combative with police.

Pettigrew was recently released from the Detroit Lions after suffering his third ACL tear.

