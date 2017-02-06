Former OSU football player arrested for disorderly conduct

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
A tornado watch has been issued for the majority of Texoma until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
A tornado watch has been issued for the majority of Texoma until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.