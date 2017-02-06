Comanche County Courthouse to Increase Security in March

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Courthouse is stepping up their security procedures.

The process began with the installation of better cameras and monitoring software and a new alarm system for evacuations.

Going forth, the following items will no longer be allowed inside of the courthouse:

guns

knives (of any size)

tasers

pepper spray

any other form of weapon.

Currently, there are 4 public entrances on the second floor. Starting in March, the public will not be able to enter the north, south, and east doors. Public entrance will be through the west door only. This door will house a metal detector. All bags, purses, backpacks, and briefcases will be subject to search.

If you have any concerns, you may call the Commissioners’ Office at 580-353-3717, or email johnny.owens@comanchecounty.us.

