OKC Police need the public's help solving armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City police need your help solving an armed robbery.

On Thursday, February 2, police say a man armed with a gun robbed the May Food Mart in the 1220 block of North May.

Authorities are asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, if you recognize the man in the video.

