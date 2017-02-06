OKC house fire claims one life, injures three others - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC house fire claims one life, injures three others

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KWTV) (Source KWTV)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- One person is dead and three others injured following an early morning house fire in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma police say one woman was killed and three men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

The names of those involved have not been released.

