Jury selection begins in Lawton murder trial

Herbert Haynes was arrested in January of 2014 for allegedly stabbing his wife, Irene Haynes, to death in a motel room on Cache Road. He is charged with second-degree murder. According to court records, the victim's daughter says she got a call from Irene before she died, saying she was arguing with Herbert. Police say the saw him at the crime scene covered in blood.



They say Herbert told them it was self-defense.

Police were called to the Budget Inn on Northwest Cache road in January 2014.



There they found 48 year-old Irene Haynes, who had been stabbed to death. Police say her husband, Herbert Haynes, was leaving the room and he had blood on his hands, clothing and body. They arrested him.



Motel occupants told police that they heard arguing. Investigators learned that Irene had called a friend, asking for a ride. Her friend told her she didn't have a car. Minutes later, the suspect called the victim's daughter. Mr. Haynes reportedly told Irene's daughter that she was planning to meet her and that Irene and was walking in her direction. but two minutes later, the suspect called back and said Irene was dead. but police say prior to both phone calls, the suspect had called 9-1-1 and said he needed help for his wife.



Police recovered several knives at the scene and confirmed that the victim had previously reported being cut with a knife by Haynes in the past. He has been behind bars since the killing.