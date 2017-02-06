Jury selection begins in Lawton murder trial

Sterling Public Schools unveiled a large statue courtesy of a family of grateful alumni.
Several Lawton residents gathered outside Representative Tom Cole's office in response to FBI Director James Comey's firing.
A Duncan woman who was badly burned in a random attack shared her story with workers at Duncan Regional Hospital on Wednesday.
During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.
