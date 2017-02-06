OHP investigating truck collision

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that blocked off an intersection in Randlett.

OHP says the crash happened around 7:30 pm Thursday evening, on the intersection of U.S. 277 and U.S. 70. There a semi and a pickup truck collided, sending one person to the hospital.

Highway Patrol blocked off that intersection as they investigated the scene, and the area remained blocked off into the night.

Officials have not released the full details on the crash.

