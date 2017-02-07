Walters woman injured in crash near Randlett

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO) - A road has re-opened after a crash blocked off an intersection in Randlett.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened Monday night when a semi and a pickup truck collided, sending 27-year-old Kathryn Martinez of Walters to a Wichita Falls hospital in serious condition. It blocked the intersection of U-S 277 and U-S 70 for several hours. Troopers say the pickup tried to turn left when a semi-truck hit it on the driver's side. The semi driver was not hurt.

