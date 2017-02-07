Walters woman injured in crash near Randlett

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Law enforcement in Stephens County is working to cut down on underage drinking all while giving some recognition to those being proactive in the fight against it. Today, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and Wichita Mountains Prevention Network held a training and luncheon as part of their Alcohol Enforcement Plan. The training touched on recognizing the difference between a medical condition and intoxication.
Law enforcement in Stephens County is working to cut down on underage drinking all while giving some recognition to those being proactive in the fight against it. Today, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and Wichita Mountains Prevention Network held a training and luncheon as part of their Alcohol Enforcement Plan. The training touched on recognizing the difference between a medical condition and intoxication.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Senate Bill 217 has been signed into law. That legislation would update and streamline sex offender registration. “The purpose of the sex offender registry continues to be public safety—to make sure law enforcement knows where registered sex offenders are living, and making that information available to our citizens,” said Sen. AJ Griffin, R-Guthrie.
Senate Bill 217 has been signed into law. That legislation would update and streamline sex offender registration. “The purpose of the sex offender registry continues to be public safety—to make sure law enforcement knows where registered sex offenders are living, and making that information available to our citizens,” said Sen. AJ Griffin, R-Guthrie.
A new Republican caucus in the Oklahoma House is suggesting that more than 80,000 non-English speaking students in public schools be turned over to federal immigration officials.
A new Republican caucus in the Oklahoma House is suggesting that more than 80,000 non-English speaking students in public schools be turned over to federal immigration officials.