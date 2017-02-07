Walters woman injured in crash near Randlett - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters woman injured in crash near Randlett

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO) - A road has re-opened after a crash blocked off an intersection in Randlett.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened Monday night when a semi and a pickup truck collided, sending 27-year-old Kathryn Martinez of Walters to a Wichita Falls hospital in serious condition. It blocked the intersection of U-S 277 and U-S 70 for several hours. Troopers say the pickup tried to turn left when a semi-truck hit it on the driver's side. The semi driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:46:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:46:50 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • Stephens Co law enforcement recognizes officers while cutting down on underage drinking

    Stephens Co law enforcement recognizes officers while cutting down on underage drinking

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:35:21 GMT

    Law enforcement in Stephens County is working to cut down on underage drinking all while giving some recognition to those being proactive in the fight against it. Today, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and Wichita Mountains Prevention Network held a training and luncheon as part of their Alcohol Enforcement Plan. The training touched on recognizing the difference between a medical condition and intoxication. 

    Law enforcement in Stephens County is working to cut down on underage drinking all while giving some recognition to those being proactive in the fight against it. Today, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and Wichita Mountains Prevention Network held a training and luncheon as part of their Alcohol Enforcement Plan. The training touched on recognizing the difference between a medical condition and intoxication. 

  • Health care fight shifts to Senate, where GOP wants a reboot

    Health care fight shifts to Senate, where GOP wants a reboot

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:26:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:26:41 GMT

    Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.

    Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.

    •   
Powered by Frankly