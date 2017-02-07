Ex-Oklahoma daycare operator to stand trial in child's death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ex-Oklahoma daycare operator to stand trial in child's death

Melissa Clark (Source Cleveland County Sheriff's Office) Melissa Clark (Source Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A former in-home daycare operator in Noble has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl.

A Cleveland County judge on Monday found there is enough evidence to order 46-year-old Melissa Clark of Noble to trial for the July 2016 death of Braelyn Zachary.

Clark did not comment.

The Oklahoma medical examiner's office found the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say Clark offered several explanations of how the child was injured, including that she tripped while holding the girl, that she dropped the girl and that she threw her into a bouncy seat while frustrated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • 6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:19:42 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

  • Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:36 GMT

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    •   
Powered by Frankly