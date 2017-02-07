Tulsa proposes new African-American Affairs Commission

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Leaders in Tulsa are proposing an ordinance that would create the city's first African-American Affairs Commission.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper announced the proposal Monday for the new commission, which would consist of 23 members. They say the Greater Tulsa Area African-American Affairs Commission would serve in an advisory and advocacy role to city and county leaders.

Racial issues have loomed large in Tulsa in recent years, with two high-profile police shootings involving white law enforcement officers and black men. Both officers - Robert Bates and Betty Jo Shelby - were charged in the shootings.

Other commissions already in place in Tulsa include ones focusing on Hispanic affairs, American Indian affairs, human rights and women's issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.