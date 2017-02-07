580 Roller Girls hold Recruitment Event Feb. 7th at LOL - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

580 Roller Girls hold Recruitment Event Feb. 7th at LOL

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Facebook) (Source Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 580 Roller Girls will be holding their Recruitment Event February 7th Laugh Out Loud on Quanah Parker Trailway. The meet and greet begins at 7:00 p.m. for anyone interested in joining Roller Derby.

No experience is necessary. They Roller Girls will teach you how to skate and play the game! However, you must be 18 years or older to join. Everyone is welcome. The current 580 Roller Girls are made up of tough single moms, home makers, active duty soldiers, veterans, active duty family members, entrepreneurs, college students, and more!

There’s no need for equipment at the informational meeting. But, you will get a chance to meet the coaching staff and see the 580 Roller Girls in action.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • 6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:19:42 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

  • Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:36 GMT

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    •   
Powered by Frankly