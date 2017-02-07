580 Roller Girls hold Recruitment Event Feb. 7th at LOL

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 580 Roller Girls will be holding their Recruitment Event February 7th Laugh Out Loud on Quanah Parker Trailway. The meet and greet begins at 7:00 p.m. for anyone interested in joining Roller Derby.

No experience is necessary. They Roller Girls will teach you how to skate and play the game! However, you must be 18 years or older to join. Everyone is welcome. The current 580 Roller Girls are made up of tough single moms, home makers, active duty soldiers, veterans, active duty family members, entrepreneurs, college students, and more!

There’s no need for equipment at the informational meeting. But, you will get a chance to meet the coaching staff and see the 580 Roller Girls in action.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.