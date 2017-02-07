New divorce bill aims to help reduce high Oklahoma divorce rates

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
"Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.
An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton. The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.
Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
