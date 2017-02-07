New divorce bill aims to help reduce high Oklahoma divorce rates - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New divorce bill aims to help reduce high Oklahoma divorce rates

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Authors of new, highly contested divorce bill introduced in the Oklahoma House say it is intended to save marriages.

House Bill 1277 would eliminate incompatibility as a sufficient reason for divorce in instances where children are involved, the marriage is more than 10 years long, or if it is contested.

Oklahoma has one of the highest divorce rates in the country.

