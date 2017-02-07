Family believes OK County inmate death was no accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Family believes OK County inmate death was no accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The sons of an Oklahoma County inmate who died while in custody believe it was no accident.

Ricky Windle, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell February 4th and died in a local hospital early the following day.

Windle's children, however, think this was a targeted attack.

“He was calling us and telling us he was scared, but he wouldn’t tell us exactly what happened as far as him being assaulted because part of being in there, when you speak out about things that happen to you, they label you as a snitch, so it makes you a bigger target,” said son Chris Esker.

Windle was convicted of attempted rape, domestic abuse and indecent exposure in 2003. He was jailed September 2016 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Del City.

Windle was moved from general population to a single-person cell on January 10 and, three days later, he was rushed to the hospital. According to his sons, he was jumped and had a collapsed lung as well as a fractured skull.

A week prior to Windle’s death, his sons received a call from another inmate saying “this is what happens when you’re a sex offender in Oklahoma County.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide as per procedure. They are looking into what led up to those previous injuries and what happened Saturday inside Windle’s cell in the medical unit. The medical examiner is still determining Windle's cause of death.

