Mustang school faces lawsuit after kicking epileptic student off team

MUSTANG, OK (KSWO)- Mustang Middle School is facing a federal discrimination lawsuit after kicking an 8th-grade student off of the basketball team for having seizures during practices.

The federal lawsuit clearly states the 14-year-old is diagnosed with epilepsy. The parents claim the district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by asking their daughter to leave the team despite having medical clearance to play from the family doctor.

Dehydration can lead to seizures. According to experts, epilepsy is one of the most discriminated against disabilities in Oklahoma. The Epilepsy Foundation provides free seizure training to schools and workplaces to help prevent discrimination. Many school districts are not trained to deal with the disorder.

For more information about free seizure training and additional information on epilepsy: www.okepilepsy.org.

