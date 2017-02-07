Arrests made in CJ's convenience store burglary, atm theft

HOBART, OK (KSWO)- In October of 2016, thieves broke into C.J.’s convenience store in Lone Wolf, OK and stole an ATM machine. Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection to the ATM theft.

Samuel Aguirre of Hobart, OK and Jeremy Polk of Granite, OK have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the burglary of C.J.’s convenience store. Aguirre and Polk have been linked to a number of other thefts and incidents.

