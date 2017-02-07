Arrests made in CJ's convenience store burglary, atm theft - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arrests made in CJ's convenience store burglary, atm theft

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Jeremy Polk (Source Kiowa County Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Polk (Source Kiowa County Sheriff's Office)
Samuel Aguirre (Source Kiowa County Sheriff's Office) Samuel Aguirre (Source Kiowa County Sheriff's Office)

HOBART, OK (KSWO)- In October of 2016, thieves broke into C.J.’s convenience store in Lone Wolf, OK and stole an ATM machine. Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection to the ATM theft.

Samuel Aguirre of Hobart, OK and Jeremy Polk of Granite, OK have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the burglary of C.J.’s convenience store.  Aguirre and Polk have been linked to a number of other thefts and incidents.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:37:11 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • 6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    6th annual Transitional Program Talent Show

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:19:42 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

    "Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.

  • Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:36 GMT

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    •   
Powered by Frankly