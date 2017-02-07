OK man attempts to trade vodka for Girl Scout cookies - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK man attempts to trade vodka for Girl Scout cookies

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ARDMORE, OK (KSWO)- Ardmore Police arrested Jerry Swanson, 45, after he allegedly tried to trade some vodka for Girl Scout cookies. The incident happened Saturday at a local shopping mall.

"They were trying to sell their Girl Scout cookies and apparently, a male subject approached them, asked them if he could trade vodka for Girl Scout cookies," says Ardmore Police Captain Keith Ingle.

According to KXII, none of the Girl Scouts were hurt, but police say Swanson was so drunk, he didn't even know what was going on.

"He didn't have anything to say about it, he didn't even know what they were talking about. He was unsteady on his feet and basically had to place him in the police car and barely able to walk," says Captain Ingle.

Swanson was arrested.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

