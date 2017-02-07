Thieves steal ATM out of Pottawatomie County store

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A bold theft out of Pottawatomie County after two thieves steal an ATM straight out of a wall and the whole thing was caught on camera.



Surveillance video from inside the Spring Hill store in the small town of Pink shows two suspects hook their truck up to the ATM using a chain and pull it right through the wall.

The ATM flies across the room in a manner of seconds. A similar incident happened just three months ago in nearby Macomb. Deputies now believe these two cases are connected. The suspects made off with about $1,400.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.