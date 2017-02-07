HUD charges Oklahoma landlords with discriminating against veteran with disabilities

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) it is charging the landlords of a Moore rental home with violating the Fair Housing Act by denying the reasonable accommodation requests of their tenant, a veteran with disabilities.

A combat veteran living with a mental disability who uses an emotional support animal filed a complaint alleging that the owners of the house he was renting refused to waive their pet deposit fee although he provided the owners and management company with medical documentation attesting to his need for the animal.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from denying or limiting housing to persons with disabilities, or from refusing to make reasonable accommodations in policies or practices for people with disabilities. This includes waiving pet fees for persons with disabilities who use assistance animals. Under the law, assistance animals are not considered pets.

HUD’s charge will be heard by a United States Administrative Law Judge unless any party to the charge elects to have the case heard in federal district court.

People who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed by going to www.hud.gov/fairhousing, or by downloading HUD’s free housing discrimination mobile application, which can be accessed through Apple and Android devices.

