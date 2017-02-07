CU & Lawton Farmers Market present free weekly classes

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Eighth grade students at MacArthur High School got a first-hand look at what it takes to enter the real world at the school's annual career fair Thursday.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
"Don't stop believing",that was the theme of the 6th annual Lawton Public School's Transitional Program Talent Show for students with special needs.
An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton. The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.
