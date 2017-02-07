CU & Lawton Farmers Market present free weekly classes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Department of Agriculture and Biological Sciences is partnering with the Lawton Farmers Market Institute to present a series of free classes aimed at encouraging community members to grow their own fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The classes kick off February 11 in the CU Plant Science Building(located on 38th Street south of Elsie Hamm Drive) at 9 a.m., with “Seed Planting and Tomato Planting” presented by Nealis Bradshaw. Participants will learn about seed starting and will actually start seeds. Soil, containers and seeds will be provided. The seedlings will be tended in the CU Plant Sciences greenhouse by Cameron students. Participants will be able to check on their seedlings each Saturday until they are ready to be planted.

On February 18, Billy Penick will present “Soil and Garden Preparation,” which will aid participants in getting their gardens primed for optimal performance during the growing season. Appropriate soil preparation is critical for proper growth, and can be tailored to specific crops. Things to consider are the soil’s natural acidity or alkalinity, how much sand is in the soil, and what types of organic matter can be added to make the soil ready for your chosen plants.

On February 25, Greta Meisner, Comanche County Extension Educator for Agriculture and 4-H Youth Development, will present “Raised Beds and Container Gardening.” Raised bed and container gardens are ideal for growing small plots of flowers and vegetables. They help minimize weeds, prevent soil compaction, provide good drainage and serve as a barrier to pests such as slugs and snails. They are also suited for individuals with physical issues, as they can be tailored to any desired height. Container gardens are particularly family friendly and serve as a great introduction to gardening for children.

March topics include raising backyard chickens, home canning, and growing microgreens. Classes will take place each Saturday and will last approximately two hours.

For more information or to suggest a topic, contact Cathy Field, Lawton Farmers Market Institute, at lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.