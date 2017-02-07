Body parts found at Oklahoma City waste recycling facility - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Body parts found at Oklahoma City waste recycling facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a worker at a waste recycling facility on the city's northwest side discovered body parts in a bale of trash.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight says an employee at the Waste Management facility found the human remains and called police late Tuesday morning.

Knight says the remains were unknowingly brought to the facility by one of the company's trucks. Trucks use the site to dump waste to be shredded and baled.

Homicide detectives are investigating and police didn't release any more information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

