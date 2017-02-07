3rd person arrested in connection with '08 death in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a third person has been charged in the death of an Oklahoma man more than eight years ago.

Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester said Tuesday that 36-year-old Thomas Ryan Wilmeth was charged in the 2008 killing of Cory Jay Bodily. The sheriff says that investigators believe that Bodily was killed during an attempted robbery.

Two others were charged last May in connection with the death. Bodily, who was 31, was last seen alive on July 29, 2008. His remains were found five months later.

Wilmeth is being held in the Cleveland County jail on $2 million bond. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

