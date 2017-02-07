2 of 4 arrested for trafficking a minor for commercial sex in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department has arrested two of four individuals suspected of human trafficking a minor.

Brittany Nicole Ybarra, 22, and Joseph Lamon Jefferson, 40, are awaiting their initial appearances in the Jackson County Jail.

Between January 29, 2016 and February 20, Ybarra and Malcolm Xavier Jefferson, 22, Joseph Lamon Jefferson and Andre Dion Jefferson, 21, are accused of committing two counts of human trafficking for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18 and conspiring to commit the offense of child prostitution. Ybarra is also charged with the violation of Oklahoma Statute via computer to create ads offering prostitution and/or lewd acts. Joseph Jefferson has also been charged with first-degree rape. Andre Dion Jefferson has been charged with second-degree rape.

If you know the location of Malcolm or Andre Jefferson, please call the Altus Police Department.

