A Child Who Hopes: Meet Aydan and Adam

OK (KSWO)- Tonight, two little boys hope you can help make their dream come true. The brothers, Aydan and Adam are looking to be adopted, together. Lacey Lett has their story.

"What's your name?"

"Adam."

"My name is Aydan."

"I'm nine, and he's eight."

The brothers had a blast racking up prizes at Incredible Pizza. With some skill and luck, Adam was able to get his big brother a present.

"Are you guys close?"

"Yes."

"How close are you?"

"To this close."

A little more fun in bounce town before we sat the boys down to talk about some of their favorite things.



"Play games, and have fun, and play the motorcycle game."

And I'm pretty sure their new toys will be a nice addition.

"In my room to make it light, and I'm going to put it under my bed."

"We are going to be up for adoption."

What do you think about that? Aydan and Adam have been in DHS custody for four years. Luckily they've been able to live under the same roof.

"I want to go to another house, but I still love Nana."

And the brothers have different ideas of what they want in a permanent home.

"I want a sister."

"And I want a brother and sister."

And one thing is for sure, they love teasing one another.

"Is Adam your favorite brother, Aydan?"

"No."

"Yes, I am so stop lying."

"And I don't want him anymore."

"Liar, liar, pants on fire."

Because, really, they are very close and have said they only want to be adopted if they can stay together.

"Because he's my favorite."

Brothers who love each other dearly and are looking for a family who will love them unconditionally.

This has been A Child Who Hopes from 7News and our partner Oklahoma DHS.

To learn more about Adam and Aydan or the adoption process, call Comanche County DHS at 580-250-3700 extension 3719.

