Multiple fire agencies responded to Edgewater Park fire

EDGEWATER PARK, OK (KSWO)- Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at Edgewater Park that happened around 11 this morning. Edgewater, Porter Hill, Apache, and the Lawton fire department were all on the scene.

Officials say they are not sure exactly what caused the fire to spark but the dry weather conditions played a role.

Trees, bushes and tall grasses were engulfed by the fire. Crews worked for about an hour making sure the fire was put out.

