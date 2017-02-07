Splash Pad closer to reality

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A splash pad at Elmer Thomas Park is moving closer to reality.

The city has received bids for its construction, and now it's up to the city council to decide which one will get the project.



Engineering estimates put the cost at just over $400,000. The money comes from a voter approved sales tax in the 2015 Capital Improvements Program, which set aside 4-and-a-half million dollars for for parks and recreation.

The 6,000 square foot facility would feature about half a dozen sets of sprays and toys and be located next to the playground in the park.



If the council approves the bid, construction will start in March, and will take about 90 days to complete.

"I'm so excited about this project ! i just can't wait I will probably be the first kids to jump in there when it is all completed. I know the kids will love it," said Mensah.

Project Manager and Civil Engineer for the City of Lawton Tony Mensah has been working on getting the splash pad together in the last year.

Last Tuesday city officials with the city of Lawton Public Works department opened the three bids, all of which were higher than the engineering estimate. RJR Enterprises, out of Arizona, had the lowest bid at $458,000, so that's what will be recommended to the council.

"It will be divided into three separate areas. They will have a toddler area that for lower kids, and the middle section will be for family and the last section will be for high energetic kids," said Mensah.

The design includes 6 shaded areas, water fountains, canopies and picnic tables.

"The features are different for different areas. In the kids area we have jet streams, we have a ground geyser, we have a top twister When you come to the middle section you family area we have umbrellas, water tunnels, and fountain spray," said Mensah.

The council will vote on the proposal on February 14. If approved, the splash pad could be finished by Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.