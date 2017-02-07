Skeletal remains found in Cotton County, Exit reopened

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -The exit 1 on ramp has reopened following the discovery of skeletal remains near I-44 near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

Investigators and Forensic experts have packed up, collected evidence and left the scene. Sheriff's deputies are releasing few details, but say the remains were found around 2 p.m. Tuesday located in brush just east of the northbound ramp near mile marker one. That's about a mile north of the Red River at the Grandfield exit.

