Southwest Oklahoma Chambers met with local legislators

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Chamber of Commerce members from several area cities met with local legislators at the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative reception on Tuesday, at the History Center in Oklahoma City.

This event was an opportunity for chamber members to get to know their legislators on a more personal level.

The event was hosted by the Lawton Chamber of Commerce along with seven other area chambers.

Mark Brace, with the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, said this reception is important because when they contact their legislators, later on, they can put a name with a face.

"We need to know who the people are, at the capital, that are going to influence laws that affect our cities and towns," Brace said. "There are also things that will affect us, whether we like it or not, and we need to know the people that are our connections that can either help us or prevent us from being harmed."

Brace was just one of more than 150 people who met with legislators. He said it was a chance to ask their elected official's questions and let them know what's important to their cities.

Senator Randy Bass, Democrat, from Lawton was one of those legislators. He said he believes the reason so many people attended is to work towards improving their city's economy.

"We're all together in the same boat in Southwest Oklahoma, and we all try to work together and make Southwest Oklahoma a better place to live and raise your family," Bass said.

Brace said, besides getting to know their elected officials, attending this event helps in other areas too.

"We get to meet other folks from other communities, so that when we have a particular project, or there is something coming about that we need to band together on, we know who to reach out to, and we have better connections," Brace said.

Brace said he hopes those who got to meet their legislators today realized they're real people and most importantly they're all Oklahomans.

The reception had new legislators along with legislators like Bass who've attended before.