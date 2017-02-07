Residents and city leaders meet for Neighborhood Watch Expo - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Residents and city leaders meet for Neighborhood Watch Expo

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –  A group of Lawton residents met with city leaders to better know how to take an active role in fighting crime in their neighborhoods.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma hosted its first ever Neighborhood Watch Expo Tuesday evening.

Several members of LPD, along with City Council members and other Lawton officials, showed people what steps they can take to improve their neighborhood watches -- and how to respond to any number of scenarios.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said the event was a great way for residents to be more informed and better connected with the city.


"It's a variety of different heads in the city of Lawton, so they can ask a variety of questions, Jenkins said, like when to call Animal Control or when will neighborhood services come out things like that."

Sergeant Jenkins expressed hope that the event will better unify some of the citys neighborhoods in keeping Lawton safe.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:11:00 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:11:00 GMT

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

  • Mother's Day by the numbers

    Mother's Day by the numbers

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-05-10 11:50:29 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:00:21 GMT

    Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person. 

    Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person. 

  • Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-05-12 07:52:51 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-05-12 07:52:51 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly