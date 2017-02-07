Residents and city leaders meet for Neighborhood Watch Expo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A group of Lawton residents met with city leaders to better know how to take an active role in fighting crime in their neighborhoods.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma hosted its first ever Neighborhood Watch Expo Tuesday evening.



Several members of LPD, along with City Council members and other Lawton officials, showed people what steps they can take to improve their neighborhood watches -- and how to respond to any number of scenarios.



Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said the event was a great way for residents to be more informed and better connected with the city.



"It's a variety of different heads in the city of Lawton, so they can ask a variety of questions,” Jenkins said, “like when to call Animal Control or when will neighborhood services come out – things like that."



Sergeant Jenkins expressed hope that the event will better unify some of the city’s neighborhoods in keeping Lawton safe.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.