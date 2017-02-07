High-speed collision demolishes car - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

High-speed collision demolishes car

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -  A car was demolished in a high-speed collision north of Altus.
 

The incident happened 7 pm Tuesday evening along highway 283, north of Altus.


There, a pickup truck rear-ended the car at high speeds, ruining the vehicle.

A passenger had be pulled from the car, and was taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

