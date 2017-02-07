High-speed collision demolishes car

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A car was demolished in a high-speed collision north of Altus.



The incident happened 7 pm Tuesday evening along highway 283, north of Altus.



There, a pickup truck rear-ended the car at high speeds, ruining the vehicle.



A passenger had be pulled from the car, and was taken to a hospital.



The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.