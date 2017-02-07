Truck slams into Dollar General - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Truck slams into Dollar General

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) –  A driver crashed his pickup truck into the side of a Dollar General Store.

The crash happened Tuesday evening in Geronimo, when an 80-year-old Vietnam Vet was pulling into the store’s parking lot.

The vet said that his gas pedal got stuck, causing him to drive into the building.

According to the fire department, the impact sent some items from the wall onto some employees – but neither they nor the driver were hurt in the incident.

