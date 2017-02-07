Truck slams into Dollar General

Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Nebraska's first pregnant woman with Zika delivered a healthy baby Tuesday morning at a local women's hospital.
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.
