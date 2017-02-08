"Person of interest" in Norman double homicide found dead

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – The suspect in two deadly shootings late Tuesday night in Norman is dead.

Officers say they found Bryan Young, 47, shot multiple times at a home and he later died at a hospital. A short time later, NPD found Cayann Patterson, 49, dead from gunshot wounds after a fire at another home. Investigators say the shootings are connected.

Michael Timothy Deffner, 55, was the suspect. Deffner was found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

