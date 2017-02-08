Norman police searching for man, 55, after deaths of 2 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Norman police searching for man, 55, after deaths of 2

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Norman police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found shot at two different locations. Police say the shootings appear to be connected.

Norman police say officers responded to a shooting call at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once there, police found one man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Shortly afterward, Norman firefighters responded to a house fire about 5 miles away on West Lindsey Street, not far from the University of Oklahoma campus. Police say firefighters discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds dead in the home.

Authorities are searching for a 55-year-old man who's considered a person of interest in connection with the shootings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:41:37 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:41:37 GMT

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

  • Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:31:52 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:31:52 GMT

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

  • It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:55:49 GMT

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly