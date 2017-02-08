Norman police searching for man, 55, after deaths of 2

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Norman police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found shot at two different locations. Police say the shootings appear to be connected.

Norman police say officers responded to a shooting call at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once there, police found one man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Shortly afterward, Norman firefighters responded to a house fire about 5 miles away on West Lindsey Street, not far from the University of Oklahoma campus. Police say firefighters discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds dead in the home.

Authorities are searching for a 55-year-old man who's considered a person of interest in connection with the shootings.

