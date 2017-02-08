Minco Public Schools close again due to illness - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Minco Public Schools close again due to illness

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MINCO, OK (KSWO)- Minco Public Schools is closed for the rest of the week due to the strep throat and the flu virus.

A total of 136 students and faculty have called out sick. Minco also shut its doors in January after a record-shattering 100 people called in sick.

Classes will resume Monday.

