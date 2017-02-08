OHP's budget cuts mileage restrictions hurt state troopers, Oklahoma drivers

TULSA, OK (KSWO) — Some Oklahoma Highway Patrol state troopers are concerned that the new the restriction that keeps them from traveling more than 100 miles in a day is affecting their work.

State budget cuts have officials asking troopers to keep to a 100-mile-per-day driving limit. That limits the trooper’s ability to monitor and traverse highways and county roads freely.

The limit saves on fuel costs and wear and tear on the patrol vehicles. If a trooper exceeds the 100-mile mark, they are asked to cut back even further the next day. The miles accumulated driving into work count towards the day’s total, as well.

Troopers have witnessed their jobs go from being proactive to reactive; they now are forced to wait and respond to calls rather than patrol the roadways.

