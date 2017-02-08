OU student memorialized, cause of death released - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OU student memorialized, cause of death released

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KFOR) (Source KFOR)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – A large crowd gathered at the Delta Upsilon fraternity house Tuesday night to remember OU finance major Kyle O'Brien,19.

O'Brien, of Flower Mound, TX, fell to his death Friday night from a parking structure in Oklahoma City.  Investigators have ruled out foul play.

