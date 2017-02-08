New Information: Employees Find Human Remains At OKC Waste Processing Site

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We have new information about a body found at a Waste Management facility in northwest Oklahoma City on February 7th.

Oklahoma City police were called around 11:45 a.m. after body parts were found in a trash bale. The body was likely brought to the facility in one of the company's trucks.

Police have not determined how the person ended up in the dumpster but they've seen it before. The Homeless Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to end homelessness in Oklahoma City, fears that it was a transient person.

This is not the first incident. On January 26, an OKC trash truck reportedly emptied a bin and a homeless man fell into the truck. He was unharmed. In 2002, a homeless man who was dumped out of a trash bin and crushed.

Police are still investigating to figure out exactly what happened.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.