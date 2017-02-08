Footloose style anti-dancing law in Henryetta cancels Valentine's Dance

HENRYETTA, OK (KSWO)- A Valentine’s Day Dance in Henryetta was shut down due to an antiquated ordinance similar to the one enacted in the 1984 film Footloose.

A Valentine's dance at Rosie LaVon's Marketplace caused quite the uproar as dancing is illegal in the small town of only 6,500 residents. The city ordinance states that dancing is not allowed within 500 feet of a church.

The organizer has canceled the dance though the Police Chief says he's never enforced the law. The city council will consider abolishing the ordinance during their meeting February 22nd.

