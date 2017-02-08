Valley Brook officer, man who saved him recognized

VALLEY BROOK, OK (KSWO) — Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland, who was shot during a routine traffic stop on January 1st, is still healing but has come a long way from the wheelchair and walker he recently used to get around.

Southerland was shot in the leg; the bullet hit a major artery. Though he is anxious to get back out there, his recovery may take up to a year.

Southerland was given a citation for his service to the community. Oklahoma County Sheriff Office Deputy Johnny Berryman also received one for his rendering of first aid to Southerland before EMTs arrived.

